API for ordering SSD VDS

Firstly, we recommend checking the official documentation of Billmanager. You can find more advanced and extended ways to use the API.

This article shows you the parameters of our services as well as examples of usage.

Parameters

Locations

Location ID UA1.ITLDC (KHA) 1 EU1.ITLDC (AMS) 7 US1.ITLDC (LAX) 8 EU2.ITLDC (SOF) 9 EU3.ITLDC (RIX) 10 US2.ITLDC (EWR) 11 SG1.ITLDC (SIN) 12 EU4.ITLDC (PRG) 13 EU5.ITLDC (GDN) 14 US3.ITLDC (MIA) 15 EU6.ITLDC (GVA) 16 UA2.ITLDC (IEV) 18 US5.ITLDC (SEA) 20 US4.ITLDC (ORD) 22 EU7.ITLDC (BUC) 24

Services

Service ID SSD VDS 1G 2607 SSD VDS 2G 2617 SSD VDS 4G 2627 SSD VDS 8G 2684 SSD VDS 16G 2637 SSD VDS 32G 2647 SSD VDS 64G 2657 HD 500G 2756 HD 1000G 2768 HD 2000G 2779

Operating Systems

Operating System ID Alma Linux 8 VM6_ISPsystem_Alma-Linux-8_33 CentOS 7 VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-7_12 CentOS 8 Stream VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-8-Stream_29 CentOS 9 Stream VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-9-Stream_38 Rocky Linux 8 VM6_ISPsystem_Rocky-Linux-8_34 Debian 10 VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-10_14 Debian 11 VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-11_36 Debian 12 VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-12_273 Ubuntu 18.04 VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-18.04_18 Ubuntu 20.04 VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-20.04_25 Ubuntu 22.04 VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-22.04_49 Oracle Linux 8 VM6_ISPsystem_Oracle-Linux-8_35 Windows Server 2016 VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2016_20 Windows Server 2019 VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2019_21 Windows Server 2022 VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2022_47 FreeBSD 12 VM6_ISPsystem_FreeBSD-12_30 FreeBSD 13 VM6_ISPsystem_FreeBSD-13_31

Example

This is an example of a script that can be used to order SSD VDS 2G. You can replace the values according to your needs.