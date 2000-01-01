Centres de Données
🇧🇬
Sofia, Bulgaria
EU2.SOF
Emplacement rentable d'Europe de l'Est avec une excellente connectivité régionale et des prix compétitifs.
Produits Disponibles
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopular
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 100G
|1 vCPU
|0.5 GB
|100 GB HDD
€1.33/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 500G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 1000G
|1 vCPU
|2 GB
|1000 GB HDD
€5.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopular
|2 vCPU
|4 GB
|2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC-E3/32/SSD
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x250Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC-E3/32/HDD
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x2000GB HDD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
E3/32/SSD
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Dual Xeon/512
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|2x4TB NVMe
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
LC Storage SOF20+TB
|Xeon E3 or E5 (4c+)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x10TB HDD
€99.90/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
Gold/256/NVMe
|Xeon Gold (20c/40t)
|256Gb ECC RAM
|2x2TB NVMe
€259.00/mo
|Order
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
AMD/128/NVMe
|AMD EPYC/Ryzen series
|128GB DDR5 RAM
|2x2000GB NVMe
€159.00/mo
|Order
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