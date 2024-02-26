US2.EWR Datacenter Migration

Hey there! We’ve got some big news to share with you. We’re gearing up for a major upgrade at our EWR datacenter! Here’s what you need to know:

Migration Schedule:

Start Date: February 28, 2024, 13:00 local time (UTC-5)

February 28, 2024, 13:00 local time (UTC-5) End Date: March 01, 2024, 20:00 local time (UTC-5)

What’s Happening:

During this maintenance period, we’re embarking on an epic journey to enhance our infrastructure. Here’s the scoop:

We’re rolling out new routing and switching infrastructure and racks in our swanky new location.

Our tech wizards will be setting up brand new cabling systems for lightning-fast connections.

We’ll be carefully transporting servers and other hardware from the old datacenter to the new one, ensuring a smooth transition.

What to Expect:

We’re aiming to keep downtime to a minimum, with an estimated total downtime of less than 6 hours for active services. We’ll work tirelessly to get everything up and running smoothly in no time.

Why We’re Doing This:

This migration is all part of our master plan to modernize our infrastructure. With premium bandwidth, high performance, and top-notch virtual and dedicated servers, we’re taking your hosting experience to the next level!

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to enhance our services. Our team will work diligently to complete the maintenance as quickly as possible.

Got questions or need more info? Our friendly support team is here to help.

Sincerely,

The ITLDC Team.