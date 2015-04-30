Can I Host a Tor Exit Node?

Our technical support regularly receives questions about whether it is permissible to host a dedicated server or SSD VDS Tor Exit Node for the Tor Network. Let me elaborate on our position regarding this matter.

The foundational principle in providing any services from our company is adherence to local and international legislation. In the case of web hosting, this rule can be interpreted unambiguously—every country has regulations represented in our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy.

However, with hosting a Tor Exit Node, the information transmitted under the provided service is not managed by the service owner but rather by users in an encrypted format. A thorough explanation of the principles and features of the Tor network can be found on Wikipedia.

We believe that the freedom of access to information is a vital and inherent right of every individual. The Tor network supports free information exchange and ensures access to resources, which may be unavailable in some countries for various “technical” reasons. However, some Tor users might utilize this tool for actions that could clearly violate the Terms of Service and legal norms.

We ask users wishing to host Tor nodes at our locations to take necessary measures to block undesirable types of traffic. In the event of official requests from law enforcement agencies, we expect the owner of the Tor Exit Node to cooperate with the relevant authorities as necessary upon receiving such a request.

If you wish to host a Tor Exit Node with us, we have one requirement: we must verify the information provided during registration in the self-service system. In certain cases, support may ask for additional information or to fill in missing data in the user’s profile.

We are confident that Tor node operators will understand our small requests.