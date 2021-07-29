Sysadmin’s Day 2021 Discounts – Up to 50% on VDS Order and Renewal!

We haven’t given out discounts for a long time – we will try to fix this flaw. Fortunately, there is an excellent reason – the traditional International System Administrator Appreciation Day is tomorrow, which means that you can take advantage of special prices right now!

From July 29 to August 1, 2021, when ordering or renewing any SSD VDS for a period of 12 months, you automatically receive special prices that are half the usual cost of an annual renewal. Hurry up – you can order or renew your existing SSD VDS with a discount only during the validity period of the promotion!

Happy Holiday to all System Administrators, Network Gurus and DevOps!