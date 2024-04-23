Notice of Scheduled Maintenance: Customer Portal Upgrade 🛠️

We are committed to providing you with the best experience possible, which includes maintaining and upgrading our systems to enhance functionality and security. Please be aware of an upcoming scheduled maintenance for our customer portal.

Maintenance Details 📅

- Scheduled Time: April 24th, 2024, from 16:00 to 20:00 UTC (19:00-22:00 EEST, 12:00-15:00 EDT)

- Expected Downtime: During this window, the customer’s portal will be unavailable for approximately 40 minutes.

Impact of Maintenance ⚠️

- Portal Unavailability: You will not be able to access the customer portal during the downtime. Please plan accordingly if you need to access your account or service details.

- Service Deployment Delays: The deployment of new services may be delayed while the maintenance is underway.

- Payment Processing: Payment processing will be unavailable during this period. We recommend completing any transactions either before or after the maintenance window.

Services Unaffected ✅

- Service Availability: All services and management panels will continue to operate without interruption. You can still access and manage your services as usual.

- Support Availability: Although the customer portal will be down, our support team will still be reachable. We will be available exclusively via chat on our website to assist with any queries or issues you might encounter.

Why This Maintenance Is Important 💡

This upgrade is crucial for enhancing the security and functionality of our customer portal, ensuring a smoother and more secure user experience. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we continue to improve our services.

Please do not hesitate to reach out via our chat support if you require assistance or have any concerns during this period.

Thank you for your patience and continued trust in ITLDC.