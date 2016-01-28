New SSD VDS Template: CentOS 7 with Vesta Control Panel

Vesta Control Panel is deservedly popular among our users. We have prepared a special template for our SSD VDS—CentOS 7 with Vesta Control Panel preinstalled!

Key Features

CentOS 7 : A stable Linux distribution based on the robust RedHat Enterprise Linux, featuring long-term support.

: A stable Linux distribution based on the robust RedHat Enterprise Linux, featuring long-term support. PHP : Comes with PHP 5.4.x (5.4.45+), with the option to upgrade to newer versions, up to PHP 7.

: Comes with PHP 5.4.x (5.4.45+), with the option to upgrade to newer versions, up to PHP 7. MariaDB: Shipped with MariaDB 5.5.44 or newer, fully compatible with legacy MySQL databases. Check out the features list.

How to Order SSD VDS with Vesta Control Panel

Ordering is simple: select your package and you will be redirected to the customer’s portal ITLDC. Specify your hostname and choose the “Vesta Control Panel, CentOS 7” operating system template. All our services have instant activation within 10-15 minutes.

After service activation, you will receive an email with the IP address and root password. Open your web browser with the Vesta login prompt and enter ‘admin’ as the login name and your root password. Your server with Vesta is ready to use!