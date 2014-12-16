New Servers in EU1.AMS and EU2.SOF

We have completed the installation of the second batch of servers at our EU2.SOF location. In addition to the very popular and affordable EU2-I5-8 (Intel Core i5 up to 3.2GHz, 8Gb DDR3, 2x500Gb SATA3) available for only €49 per month, we have prepared more powerful and interesting configurations. The newest servers on the latest Supermicro X10 platform with Intel Xeon E3-1230v3 processors (up to 3.7GHz, Haswell family) are now available:

EU2-E3-16 (Supermicro X10, 16Gb DDR3, 2x1000Gb SATA3) — €89 per month

(Supermicro X10, 16Gb DDR3, 2x1000Gb SATA3) — EU2-E3-32 (Supermicro X10, 32Gb DDR3, 2x1000Gb SATA3) — €109 per month

For budget-friendly models, there are only a few EU2-G1610 (Intel G1610, 4Gb DDR3, 500Gb) left at a very competitive price of €39. Available configurations and online ordering can be found on our website.

Our Dutch location has also received another batch of dedicated servers, now available for ordering. The lineup resembles that of EU2.SOF, but all servers are built on the Supermicro X10 platform with new Intel Core i3 and Intel Xeon E3-1230v3 processors — the most powerful options available. Retail prices for dedicated servers in EU1.AMS start from €55.90.

Traditionally, we provide each server with premium-quality internet access at 100Mbps, IPv4 + IPv6, and a special gift—a license for the ISPManager Lite control panel. All servers are in stock — installation is automatic and takes only 10-15 minutes after ordering.

P.S. New Year is coming — keep an eye on our site 🙂 There’s a bright triangle in the upper right corner that opens information about active promo codes. Don’t miss out!