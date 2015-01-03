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New IPv4 Block in EU2.SOF
Discover the newly added IPv4 block in our EU2.SOF location, enhancing dedicated server and SSD VDS offerings.
Dmytro
IPv4 network expansion dedicated servers VDS server rental data center
New IPv4 Block in EU2.SOF
Our new location EU2.SOF is enjoying well-deserved popularity—after all, we offer very favorable conditions for dedicated server rentals (starting from €39.00) and SSD VDS based on KVM technology (starting from €3.50).
Today we added an additional range of IPv4 addresses—a completely new block 185.82.216.0/22 is now available in EU2.SOF. Addresses from this range are already being used for new orders. Join us!
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