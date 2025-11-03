New AMD-Powered Dedicated Servers – Pure Power, No Compromises

You asked – we delivered. Until now, our European locations proudly offered the well-known E-class and LC-class servers – stable, affordable, and always ready for action. But some of you needed more. Much more. The kind of computing muscle that makes benchmarks blush and I/O speeds break sound barriers.

So here they come – our brand-new AMD-powered dedicated servers, built for those who need serious performance and zero patience for bottlenecks:

🟢 AMD EPYC Raphael 4584PX / 128 GB DDR5 ECC / 2×2 TB NVMe

👉 Order here

🟢 AMD Ryzen9 99xx / 128 GB DDR5 ECC / 2×2 TB NVMe

👉 Order here

Both configurations are practically twins – same amount of ECC memory, insanely fast PCIe5 storage, and CPU performance that’s roughly 4 times higher than the hyper-popular Xeon E-2336. Yes, four. That’s not a typo.

These machines aren’t exactly meant for massive virtualization clusters (they don’t support terabytes of RAM, and that’s fine) – but they shine wherever pure single-threaded speed and quick reactions matter most. Think RDP systems, database servers, or high-load applications that want to fly instead of crawl.

And yes, they’re in stock right now – but they won’t be for long. Demand for these platforms is high, and for good reason.

To make things even sweeter, during November and December we’re giving a special 15% discount on these new AMD monsters.

💡 Tip from the field: order for a longer period – you’ll save more and worry less.

Fast CPUs, faster I/O, and faster you clicking that order button. Go ahead – your next favorite server is waiting.