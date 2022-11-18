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Let’s start our biggest SALE!

Our biggest sale is here! Enjoy special prices on VDS and dedicated servers without the hassle of coupon codes. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts!

Dmytro
black friday sale vds discount hosting special offers

Let’s Start Our Biggest SALE!

We will not complicate things – special prices are available for everyone for a few days! Let’s start saving:

Terms

Special prices and discounts do not require entering codes and are available for ordering or renewing services. Sale valid until 30-11-2022 23:59:00 UTC. Discounts cannot be combined. The discount applies to the base service. A service ordered or extended as part of a promotion cannot be canceled, recalculated, replaced, or canceled later (except for a tariff plan increase). The number of promotional products is limited – so hurry up!

Good luck shopping on Black Friday! Let’s go!

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