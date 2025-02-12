Let’s Encrypt 🔐 is Great, But What If You Need a Backup Plan? 🚀🔑

Sure, Let’s Encrypt - the internet’s favorite free SSL provider. It’s fast, free, and automated. But what happens when Let’s Encrypt has a hiccup (yes, it happens), or your setup requires something a little different? Do you:

A) Panic and let your website scream “Not Secure” like it’s 1999?

B) Throw money at a paid SSL certificate and wonder why you didn’t budget for it?

C) Be a smart sysadmin and check out these awesome Let’s Encrypt alternatives?

If you picked C (and you should), let’s talk about three free SSL providers that will keep your site secure without making your wallet cry.

🔹 ZeroSSL – SSL for People Who Hate Terminals

If Let’s Encrypt is the “no-nonsense, automation-friendly” SSL provider, ZeroSSL is its more polished cousin who prefers a sleek UI and fewer command-line headaches.

With ZeroSSL, you get the same free 90-day SSL certificates, but in a way that feels less like hacking into the Matrix and more like ordering a pizza online.

Why You Might Love It:

User-friendly, click-based setup – No ACME client needed.

– No ACME client needed. Instant certificate issuance – Because waiting is boring.

– Because waiting is boring. Great for beginners – Ideal if you want SSL without memorizing terminal commands.

Things to Keep in Mind:

The free plan limits you to three active certificates at a time .

. Wildcard SSL? You’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan.

🔗 Check out ZeroSSL

🔹 Buypass Go SSL – Because 90 Days is Annoying

You know what’s fun? Not having to renew SSLs every three months.

You know what’s not fun? Forgetting to renew your SSLs every three months.

That’s why Buypass Go SSL gives you 180-day SSL certificates – double the lifespan of Let’s Encrypt, meaning fewer interruptions to your “actually doing useful things” schedule.

Why You Might Love It:

Twice the certificate lifespan – Set it and (almost) forget it.

– Set it and (almost) forget it. Works with ACME – If you’ve used Let’s Encrypt, switching is easy.

– If you’ve used Let’s Encrypt, switching is easy. Fully trusted by all major browsers – No sketchy “Unknown Certificate Authority” warnings.

Things to Keep in Mind:

Only supports single domains – No Wildcard SSL here.

Requires a Buypass account – Because free stuff always comes with a signup form.

🔗 Check out Buypass Go SSL

🔹 SSL.com Free SSL – The “Oh No, I Forgot to Renew” Option

If you need a quick, no-strings-attached SSL for an emergency (or a last-minute client request), SSL.com offers 30-day SSL certificates. It’s not a long-term solution, but it’s perfect when you need a certificate ASAP and don’t want to mess around.

Why You Might Love It:

Instant issuance – Because nobody enjoys downtime.

– Because nobody enjoys downtime. Wildcard SSL available (but only on paid plans) – At least the option exists.

– At least the option exists. Trusted certificate authority – No weird browser warnings.

Things to Keep in Mind:

Only 30-day validity – You’ll be renewing this thing a lot.

No ACME support – Meaning you’ll be installing it manually.

🔗 Check out SSL.com

🔥 The Bottom Line: Do You Really Need an Alternative?

Let’s Encrypt is still the MVP of free SSL certificates, but having backup options is always smart. Whether you need longer validity, a friendlier UI, or a backup for those “just in case” moments, these three providers have you covered.

🚀 Running your own server? Don’t let SSL be your weak point. ITLDC’s SSD/NVMe VDS and dedicated servers come with premium connectivity, platinum-class Xeon power, and all the flexibility you need to deploy your secure site anywhere in the world.

🔒 Get your site secured today – no excuses!