🎃 ITLDC Halloween Sale – 40% Off Virtual Servers! 👻

No tricks, only treats! From today until the witching hour of Halloween (23:59:59 UTC, October 31, 2024), we’re slashing prices on all virtual servers by a massive 40%! Just order your new server for 6 or 12 months and let the savings begin. 🎉

When Does the Sale End? 🕰️

UTC: October 31, 23:59:59

October 31, 23:59:59 Miami Time (EDT): October 31, 19:59:59

October 31, 19:59:59 Amsterdam Time (CET): November 1, 00:59:59

No Time to Be Scared – Here’s the Deal:

40% discount on any new virtual server with a 6- or 12-month term. No coupon code required!

Promo Terms: All sales are final. Discount is for new orders only, cannot replace existing servers, and promo orders can’t be canceled early.

So, don’t let this deal ghost 👻 you! Get your VDS now, save big, and let your projects haunt the digital world with power and speed. 👹

Happy Halloween 🎃!