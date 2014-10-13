FreeBSD — End of Support for Versions 8.x, 9.1, and 9.2

Are you using FreeBSD? Be aware that support for versions 9.1 and 9.2 will end on January 1, 2015. This means that no more updates, including security patches, will be released for these versions. Fortunately, it is easy to upgrade your system to version 9.3, which will receive full support until December 31, 2016.

Those using version 8.4-RELEASE should also plan to upgrade. The support for versions 8.x will end on June 30, 2015. There is just over half a year left before this very popular branch of FreeBSD reaches its end-of-life status.

The status of support for different FreeBSD versions and the latest reports on security issues are available on the freebsd.org/security website.