EU6.GVA — Geneva, Switzerland!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new data center, EU6.GVA, located in Geneva, Switzerland. Offering high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers, this facility stands out for its strict privacy laws and optimal geographic position in Europe.

Why Switzerland?

This country has traditionally strict laws regarding privacy protection. Data center and cloud service operators adhere to the highest standards of reliability and user data servicing in the world. For hosting critical data, financial information, and corporate resources, Switzerland is the best choice.

Additionally, Switzerland’s ideal geographic location ensures excellent data transfer speed and low latency for users.

Current Offers

Today, SSD VDS with unlimited traffic and SSD/NVMe storage are available at EU6.GVA, along with dedicated servers based on the latest powerful Intel Xeon E processors with NVMe or SSD drives.

Special Promotion

As part of our launch, we’re excited to offer a promotion with significant discounts. Use the coupon GENEVA when ordering an SSD VDS in Switzerland to receive a 50% discount on any SSD VDS plan. For better value, consider ordering for a longer period (3, 6, or 12 months). Be quick, as the number of coupons is limited!

Join Us!

Experience exceptional hosting services with EU6.GVA in Geneva!