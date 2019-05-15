CVE-2019-0708: Critical RDP Vulnerability in Windows

Microsoft has released a patch addressing a critical vulnerability in Windows operating systems. This vulnerability affects the Remote Desktop Services protocol, which allows remote access to the Windows desktop, impacting Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2008, as well as outdated versions like Windows XP and Windows Server 2003.

The danger lies in the fact that attackers do not need to authenticate to exploit this flaw. By sending a specific stream of data to a targeted server, they can execute malicious code on the vulnerable operating system.

If you are using Microsoft Windows on your servers, it is crucial to install all relevant security updates immediately. Here are the critical patches:

For detailed information about this vulnerability, visit Microsoft TechNet.