CVE-2015-0235 — New Dangerous Vulnerability in Linux

CVE-2015-0235 Overview

CVE-2015-0235 is a critical vulnerability in a key component of Linux — the glibc system library. By exploiting various known hacking mechanisms, attackers can gain remote control over vulnerable operating systems.

Immediate Actions

This vulnerability is classified as extremely dangerous. If you are using a Linux operating system, please update your OS immediately and restart your local and network services (or completely reboot the operating system).

Additional Resources