Configuring VPN-server on Ubuntu
Learn how to set up a VPN server on Ubuntu using L2TP/IPSec, providing secure internet access for a variety of devices.
Configuring a VPN Server on Ubuntu
Nowadays, VPN services are particularly popular among users in countries where freedom of expression and access to information are restricted, such as China, Belarus, and Russia. This guide will show you how to create your own VPN server using L2TP/IPSec on an SSD VDS.
Step 1: Order SSD VDS
Choose Ubuntu as your operating system with minimal resource requirements (512MB of memory is sufficient). The installation takes about 5-7 minutes, after which you will receive access details via email. Use an SSH client (e.g., PuTTY) for setup.
Step 2: Install Required Applications
Install the necessary applications with the following command:
apt-get install openswan xl2tpd ppp
During installation, select “No” for automatic key generation.
Step 3: Configure IPsec
Edit the file /etc/ipsec.conf:
version 2.0
config setup
nat_traversal=yes
oe=off
protostack=netkey
conn L2TP-PSK
authby=secret
pfs=no
rekey=no
type=tunnel
esp=aes128-sha1
ike=aes128-sha-modp1024
ikelifetime=8h
keylife=1h
left=185.14.XX.XX # Specify your VDS IP
leftnexthop=%defaultroute
leftprotoport=17/1701
right=%any
rightprotoport=17/%any
rightsubnetwithin=0.0.0.0/0
auto=add
dpddelay=30
dpdtimeout=120
dpdaction=clear
Step 4: Add Encryption Key
Specify your encryption key in /etc/ipsec.secrets:
%any %any: PSK "TestSecret"
Step 5: Configure L2TP
Edit /etc/xl2tpd/xl2tpd.conf:
[global]
ipsec saref = yes
[lns default]
ip range = 192.168.1.231-192.168.1.239
local ip = 192.168.1.230
refuse chap = yes
refuse pap = yes
require authentication = yes
ppp debug = no
pppoptfile = /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd
length bit = yes
Step 6: Configure PPP
Edit /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd:
require-mschap-v2
ms-dns 8.8.8.8
asyncmap 0
auth
crtscts
lock
hide-password
modem
debug
name l2tpd
proxyarp
lcp-echo-interval 30
lcp-echo-failure 4
Step 7: Set Up Authentication
In /etc/ppp/chap-secrets, add:
* * TestPassword *
Step 8: Enable NAT
Edit /etc/rc.local to enable NAT:
echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward
iptables -t nat -A POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE
Complete the Setup
Restart your VDS with the command:
reboot
Configure on iPhone
Go to “Settings” -> “VPN” -> “Add VPN Configuration…” and fill the fields:
- Type: L2TP
- Description: My VPN
- Server: Your VDS IP
- Account: Any name
- Password: TestPassword
- Secret: TestSecret
Save the configuration and enable the VPN in your preferences. After a few seconds, you can enjoy a secure, unrestricted internet experience.
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