Black Friday Begins!

The autumn sale is kicking off right now — we have prepared insane discounts of up to 50% for our clients! Special conditions are available only from 00:00 November 25 to 23:59 November 28, 2016, so it makes sense to hurry up 🙂

Let’s start with SSD VDS, the most popular service. To receive a special 50% discount, simply enter the special code BLACKFRIDAY2016 when ordering a virtual server in any available location (NL, UA, BG, LV, US). The discount will be automatically activated for the ordered period — for greater savings, it’s advisable to purchase the service for the maximum available period — 1 year.

Let’s calculate how much you can save. For example, renting an SSD VDS with 2GB of RAM for one year will cost almost EUR80 less! This year’s “Black Friday” is a great way to get an excellent virtual server at a nice price 🙂

Need a dedicated server with unlimited traffic, fast processors, and professional support? During “Black Friday,” we are holding a sale on available configurations! The same code BLACKFRIDAY2016 works when ordering a dedicated server in any location where you can save even more — we guarantee a 25% discount when renting a dedicated server during the sale period. For greater benefit, place your order for a longer period — 6 or 12 months.

If you already have a virtual server, we will be happy to extend the rental period of the service by six months. Getting such a nice and beneficial gift is very simple — just extend your VDS for 1 year during the period from November 25 to 28 and then open a new request in the “Support Center” with the subject “BLACKFRIDAY2016” and include your VDS identifier. We are also ready to provide a bonus for dedicated server owners — when extending the rental period for 12 months, we will gladly add three promotional months.

The general rules for obtaining special prices are very simple and contain no hidden conditions:

Start of the promotion — November 25, 2016, 00:00 UTC

End of the promotion — November 28, 2016, 23:59 UTC

Discounts cannot be combined;

Discounts do not apply to additional options (such as control panels or SPLA licenses);

The service with the special promotional price cannot be used to replace an existing service.

If you have any questions or need help choosing the most optimal tariff or service — please feel free to contact our consultants and technical support staff. We will be happy to advise and assist you!

Join us!