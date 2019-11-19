WireGuard — Set Up Your Fast VPN in a Minute!
Set up your own WireGuard server quickly and easily with our step-by-step guide. Enjoy fast VPN connections with minimal configuration!
Serveurs, réseaux, Linux et choses que nous apprenons en maintenant les systèmes en marche.
Set up your own WireGuard server quickly and easily with our step-by-step guide. Enjoy fast VPN connections with minimal configuration!
This article outlines ITLDC's current measures to ensure service accessibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on client and employee safety.
An update on safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting operational changes in our datacenters to protect employees and customers.
We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new data center, EU6.GVA, located in Geneva, Switzerland. Offering high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers, this facility stands out for its strict privacy laws and optimal geographic position in Europe.
Introducing our new data center, EU6.GVA, located in Geneva, Switzerland, featuring high-speed VDS SSD and bare-metal servers now available for order.
We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new data center, US3.MIA, in Miami, Florida, enhancing our connectivity to Central and South America.
ITLDC is excited to announce the launch of our third U.S. data center, US3.MIA, located in Miami, Florida, enhancing connectivity to Central and South America.
Scheduled upgrades on network equipment at EU1.AMS will enhance service reliability and performance between January 21-24, 2020. Expect minimal disruption with improved capabilities.
From January 21 to January 24, 2020, we will perform network upgrades at EU1.AMS to enhance service capacity and reliability.
Don't miss our New Year's sale with 60% off SSD VDS and special prices on dedicated servers. Get yours today and save big!
Take advantage of our holiday season sale with up to 60% off on VDS and special prices for dedicated Xeon servers. Limited availability!
Ultra-fast NVMe Xeon E servers are now available for order, offering impressive performance and rapid data transfer speeds for your applications.
High-speed NVMe Xeon-E servers are now available, offering lightning-fast storage and powerful processing capabilities.
Take advantage of our CyberMonday event with a 50% discount on SSD VDS and dedicated servers, running from Monday to Monday!
Celebrate Cyber Monday with an exclusive 50% discount on VDS SSDs and dedicated servers, valid for a whole week! Upgrade your server and save significantly.
We are excited to announce that our services can now be paid for using Alipay, making transactions easier and more secure for our users.
We are excited to announce that Alipay is now accepted for payments! Users from Asia can enjoy easier, safer, and faster transactions for our services.
Black Friday has arrived with unbeatable discounts up to 80%! Enjoy savings on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.
Kick off your holiday shopping with our Black Friday discounts! Enjoy up to 80% off on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.
The flagship US1.LAX data center has undergone significant upgrades, enhancing capacity and performance with new equipment and network infrastructure.
We have completed a major upgrade to our US1.LAX data center, adding new features and enhancing performance for our clients.