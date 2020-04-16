ITLDC EU Datacenter News: We’ve Upgraded!
ITLDC has upgraded its European data centers with lightning-fast connections and new dedicated servers, enhancing performance and deployment speed.
Serveurs, réseaux, Linux et choses que nous apprenons en maintenant les systèmes en marche.
ITLDC has upgraded its European data centers with lightning-fast connections and new dedicated servers, enhancing performance and deployment speed.
Celebrate Labor Day with ITLDC's 50% off SSD VDS servers! Enjoy super-speed performance for your virtual needs.
Enjoy up to 40% off on SSD VDS hosting with unmetered traffic. Elevate your digital experience this fall with our limited-time promotion!
December 2022 brings updates from ITLDC, including new server deployments and performance enhancements in various locations.
Our biggest sale is here! Enjoy special prices on VDS and dedicated servers without the hassle of coupon codes. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts!
An overview of the recent updates and changes at ITLDC, including new server offerings and network enhancements.
Recent increases in electricity prices have led to necessary price adjustments for our services, effective September 26. This includes a transition to USD for pricing.
We stand in solidarity with our friends in Ukraine during these challenging times, offering support and assistance for services.
We are excited to announce the opening of our second datacenter in Kyiv, designed for SSD VDS and NVMe-optimized servers. Join us to take advantage of our limited-time promotional offer!
Cyber Monday week offers exclusive discounts on our hosting services. Don't miss out on great deals with special promo code!
Black Friday 2021 brings amazing discounts on SSD VDS plans! Save up to 50% on your order with no coupons required.
Enjoy up to 50% off on VDS orders and renewals in celebration of Sysadmin Day 2021. Don't miss out on these limited-time special prices!
Enjoy up to 70% off during ITLDC’s Black Friday sale, extending over ten days of incredible discounts on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and shared hosting.
Take advantage of our secret sale on SSD VDS and powerful servers! Enjoy 50% discounts and amazing prices until October 20, 2020.
Don’t miss out on our secret sale for VDS and bare metal dedicated servers. Enjoy massive discounts with our exclusive coupon codes!
Celebrate System Administrator Day with special discounts and gifts for our dedicated sysadmins. Join us in recognizing their crucial contributions!
Celebrate the 21st annual System Administrator Appreciation Day! Join us in recognizing the invaluable work of sysadmins around the globe with special discounts.
Explore the latest ISPManager update featuring a fresh design for the control panel, enhancing usability with a more minimalist approach.
FreeBSD 11.4 has been released, introducing important updates and features across various architectures, marking the end of the 11.x series.
Take advantage of our Spring 2020 promotion with 50% off all SSD VDS until the end of May! Use code SPRING2020 for instant savings.
Enjoy a **50% discount** on all SSD VDS until the end of May! Use code **SPRING2020** at checkout to unlock incredible savings.