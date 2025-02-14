⚡ How Caching Turns Your Website Into a Speed Demon (and Saves Your Nerves)
Learn how caching can significantly enhance your website's speed, improve user experience, and reduce server load with simple tweaks and strategies.
Serveurs, réseaux, Linux et choses que nous apprenons en maintenant les systèmes en marche.
Learn how caching can significantly enhance your website's speed, improve user experience, and reduce server load with simple tweaks and strategies.
Learn how to keep your server drives healthy with SMART technology. Discover tips for HDDs, SSDs, and NVMe drives to prevent data loss.
Discover five effective strategies to enhance the performance of your PHP-based website, turning sluggish loading times into lightning-fast experiences.
Explore top self-hosted alternatives to Slack that prioritize privacy and control. Perfect for teams wanting to break free from costly SaaS solutions.
Upgrade from CentOS 6/7 to AlmaLinux 9/10 with ELevate. Enhance security and performance without a full reinstall.
Explore five modern MySQL-compatible databases, their features, and why they might be right for your next project. Perfect for developers seeking alternatives to traditional MySQL.
This report outlines the recent upgrades and maintenance performed in our Netherlands datacenter, highlighting the new NVMe VDS nodes, bare metal servers, and AMD EPYC servers introduced for enhanced performance.
Explore essential Linux tools for managing disk usage, uncovering large files, and keeping your system optimized. Perfect for sysadmins and Linux enthusiasts.
OpenSSH 10.0 brings essential security upgrades, new key exchange algorithms, and streamlined configurations. It's a smart upgrade for anyone relying on secure remote access.
DUS datacenter maintenance is complete, and we've upgraded our server infrastructure! Discover the new E-class and LC-class servers designed for enhanced performance and reliability.
Master the art of Bash process management to run commands in the background, check job statuses, and handle rogue processes effortlessly.
Explore lightweight alternatives to Nginx for hosting PHP applications with HTTPS. Discover top contenders like Apache, Lighttpd, Caddy, H2O, OpenLiteSpeed, and Traefik.
Explore the essentials of Linux I/O redirection and master command output for a smoother shell experience. Perfect for beginners and seasoned pros alike!
NVMe drives come in various form factors, each designed for specific use cases. This guide explores M.2, U.2, U.3, and PCIe AICs, helping you choose the right one for your needs.
Celebrate spring with our exclusive promotion! Enjoy 35% off all SSD/NVMe VDS hosting and jumpstart your next project today!
Explore the humorous evolution of data storage interfaces from slow PATA to lightning-fast NVMe. Discover how tech has transformed our data access experience!
Learn how to troubleshoot your cloud virtual server with these 10 essential steps before reaching out to support.
Explore the thrilling journey of network cables from coaxial to fiber optics, highlighting the evolution that revolutionized network performance.
Explore seven free tools that help test connectivity, latency, and website performance from various global locations. Perfect for admins and web owners!
Explore how AI relies on dedicated servers and VDS for effective implementation. Discover the essential role of infrastructure in leveraging AI tools.
Explore the reasons to transition from shared hosting to SSD/NVMe VDS for better speed, security, and control over your web environment.