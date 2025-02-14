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Serveurs, réseaux, Linux et choses que nous apprenons en maintenant les systèmes en marche.

🐬 5 Modern MySQL-Compatible Databases Worth Knowing

Explore five modern MySQL-compatible databases, their features, and why they might be right for your next project. Perfect for developers seeking alternatives to traditional MySQL.

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database datacenter vds open source MySQL alternatives database performance scalability

🛠️ Mission Complete: NL Datacenter Maintenance Report!

This report outlines the recent upgrades and maintenance performed in our Netherlands datacenter, highlighting the new NVMe VDS nodes, bare metal servers, and AMD EPYC servers introduced for enhanced performance.

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dedicated maintenance NL vds server upgrade AMD EPYC NVMe bare metal

🚀 NVMe Form Factors: The Shape of Speed

NVMe drives come in various form factors, each designed for specific use cases. This guide explores M.2, U.2, U.3, and PCIe AICs, helping you choose the right one for your needs.

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hardware nvme ssd form factors data storage performance enterprise storage