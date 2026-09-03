IP Address Replacement Policy

If you need to change the primary IPv4 address assigned to your service, you may request an IP address replacement through our support team.

A primary IPv4 address may be replaced when technically possible and when a suitable address is available in the relevant service location.

New IP addresses are assigned from the address pool available at the time of replacement. By default, we do not provide a specific IP address, subnet, network range, or an address with particular characteristics requested by the customer.

IP Address Status and Third-Party Services

ITLDC does not guarantee or accept responsibility for IP address ratings, reputation scores, classifications, geolocation records, availability through particular third-party networks or services, or any other factors that are maintained or controlled by third parties.

This includes, but is not limited to:

IP reputation or “cleanliness” ratings;

classification as hosting, datacenter, ISP, residential, VPN, proxy, or another network type;

geolocation information maintained by third-party databases;

availability of particular websites, platforms, applications, or online services;

restrictions imposed by an ISP, mobile operator, corporate network, country, region, platform, or other third party;

inclusion in third-party databases, filtering systems, reputation systems, or access-control lists.

An IP address assigned by ITLDC is considered technically operational if the service using that address can reach all reference IP addresses published on the ITLDC Looking Glass.

ITLDC operates a geographically distributed network of datacenters with independent network infrastructure. By default, connectivity between different ITLDC datacenter locations is provided through the public Internet rather than through a private internal backbone. Therefore, successful connectivity to the reference IP addresses in different ITLDC locations provides an independent and objectively sufficient test of general Internet connectivity.

Failure to access a particular third-party service, platform, network, or resource does not by itself indicate that the assigned IP address is defective or technically unusable.

IP Replacement Optional Service Fee

In some cases, ITLDC may charge an optional service fee for replacement of the primary IPv4 address assigned to a service.

Such a fee may apply, including but not limited to, the following circumstances:

compensation for manual work required to replace the IP address and update the service configuration;

additional checks of the availability and connectivity of the replacement address;

replacement requested because the current address is blocked or restricted by a third party, including the customer’s ISP, network provider, platform, or other external service;

cases where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accessibility or reputation issue resulted from the customer’s use of the service or activity originating from the service.

The amount of the service fee may vary depending on the service location, available IP resources, circumstances of the request, and work required. The fee is not less than EUR 5.00 for one replacement of one IP address.

If an assigned IP address has objective technical characteristics that prevent normal use of the service, and the customer reports the issue within the first 48 hours after the address was assigned, the service fee does not apply.

Issues consisting solely of third-party reputation scores, geolocation records, classifications, restrictions, or inability to access a particular third-party service are not considered objective technical defects of the IP address.

Cases Where IP Replacement May Be Refused

ITLDC may refuse an IP replacement request if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the service or the assigned IP address has been used for malicious activity, activity violating the ITLDC Master Service Agreement, or activity violating applicable local law.

IP replacement is also not provided for the purpose of repeatedly cycling through available addresses in an attempt to find an address accepted by a particular third-party service, network, platform, or provider.

Requests such as “replace the IP until this service starts working” are therefore not accepted.

ITLDC also does not provide IP replacement for the purpose of obtaining a specific IP address, subnet, network range, geolocation result, reputation score, classification, or other requested address characteristic.

A replacement may additionally be unavailable if there is no suitable address available in the relevant service location.

Additional IP Addresses

If you need an additional IP address rather than replacement of the primary IPv4 address, please request it as an additional service option through the control panel, where available.

Adding an IP address and replacing the primary IPv4 address are separate services and are handled independently.

How to Request a Replacement

To request replacement of a primary IPv4 address, please contact our support team and specify the affected service or services.

Please provide the reason for the request and, where applicable, information demonstrating the reported connectivity issue. This allows our support team to determine whether replacement is technically possible and appropriate.

The standard processing time for an IP replacement request is up to one business day.

If an IP replacement is required for objective reasons and the affected service is close to its expiration date, we also recommend considering ordering a new service in the same or another available location instead of replacing the existing IP address. Depending on the circumstances, ordering a new service may be faster, less expensive, and more convenient, while also providing additional time for testing and migration.