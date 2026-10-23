How to Stop a Service

Although there is no dedicated button to cancel a service, you can stop an existing service by disabling automatic renewal in four simple steps.

STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com and log in to your account.

STEP 2: Navigate to the service you want to stop. For example, go to Virtual Servers → Your VPS.

STEP 3: Double-click the service or select it and click Edit.

STEP 4: Find the Auto Renewal dropdown. Click the × on its right, or open the dropdown and select Disable.

Once automatic renewal is disabled, your service will remain active until the end of its current paid period. If it is not renewed, it will be automatically suspended when it expires and subsequently deleted according to the applicable retention policy.

For more information about suspension and deletion, see the Service Suspension & Retention Policy.