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How to send a password with special symbols in BillManager
Learn how to properly send a password with special symbols in BillManager by using the code block feature to prevent formatting issues.
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Sending Passwords with Special Symbols in BillManager
Special symbols in the ticket form can be used to format the text; however, when sending passwords, some symbols may disappear due to formatting issues. To prevent this, use the code block feature in the built-in text editor.
Steps to Use Code Block:
- Open the ticket form in BillManager.
- Locate the built-in text editor.
- Select the option to insert a code block.
- Enter your password within the code block to retain the special symbols.
- Submit the form.
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