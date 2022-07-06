How to change RDP port in Windows

Step 1

Connect to your server using an RDP client or VNC console.

Step 2

Go to the Start menu and type in search “regedit”.

Step 3

Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Terminal Server\WinStations\RDP-Tcp.

Step 4

Find “PortNumber”.

Step 5

Double-click it.

Step 6

Select Decimal and type the port you want to use (By default, the port is 3389. Max value is 65535.) and click OK.

Step 7

Close the Registry Editor and restart your VDS.

Note: If you are using a firewall, configure it to permit a connection to the new port.