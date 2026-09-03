How to change an IPv4 address

The process for changing an IPv4 address depends on whether it is the primary IPv4 address assigned to the service or a secondary alias IPv4 address.

Replace a primary IPv4 address

To request the replacement of a primary IPv4 address, contact our support team and specify the affected service and the reason for the request.

Primary IPv4 replacements are handled according to the IPv4 Address Replacement Policy. Availability, technical limitations, and applicable fees are covered by that policy.

Change a secondary alias IPv4 address

Secondary alias IPv4 addresses are not replaced by the support team. You must change a secondary alias IPv4 address independently through the control panel:

Cancel the secondary alias IPv4 address that you no longer need. Order a new secondary alias IPv4 address.

The minimum order period for a secondary alias IPv4 address is 1 month.

Replacing a primary IPv4 address and changing a secondary alias IPv4 address are separate procedures.

Important network configuration note

In some cases, changing an IPv4 address may require additional network configuration inside the operating system. After the change, verify that the new IPv4 address and related network settings are configured correctly to restore or maintain connectivity.