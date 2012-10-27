Restoring Access to MySQL

Today, several clients have reached out regarding issues related to MySQL. The diagnostics reveal that there are no references to the server in ispmgr.conf (the configuration file of the control panel), and the root password for MySQL is unknown. In such cases, we need to change the MySQL password to something known to us. Below are the steps for CentOS:

Resetting the MySQL Password

Stop the MySQL service: service mysqld stop Start MySQL in safe mode: mysqld_safe --skip-grant-tables & Log in to MySQL: mysql -uroot mysql Set a new password for the root user: UPDATE mysql . user SET password=PASSWORD ( 'new-password123' ) WHERE User = 'root' ; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; Exit the MySQL console client: Press Ctrl-D or type exit . Restart MySQL: /etc/init.d/mysqld restart

Updating the Configuration File

If the entry for your database server is missing in /usr/local/ispmgr/etc/ispmgr.conf , you will need to add it back:

DbServer "localhost" { Owner __Owner__ AccessType allow ChangePassword 2012-10-27 Hostname localhost Password new-password123 SockPath /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock Type mysql User root }

Restarting the Control Panel

Finally, restart the control panel:

killall ispmgr

Check that “Database Servers” appears again in ISPManager Lite.