Top 5 Open Source VPN Solutions with Docker Support and Web Interfaces 🐳🔒

Looking for a VPN solution that’s open-source, Docker-compatible, and easy to manage? Here’s our list of five popular open-source VPNs with Docker support and web interfaces for straightforward setup and management. Deploying these solutions on your SSD/NVMe VDS or dedicated server in Docker makes setup a breeze, allowing you to focus on security and functionality without worrying about complex configurations.

Why Use Docker for Your VPN?

Using Docker for VPN deployment offers several advantages:

Quick and Consistent Setup: Docker containers include all dependencies, making it easy to replicate setups with minimal configuration.

Docker containers include all dependencies, making it easy to replicate setups with minimal configuration. Simple Management and Scaling: Docker provides easy control over containers, and tools like Portainer make it easy to manage through a web interface.

Docker provides easy control over containers, and tools like Portainer make it easy to manage through a web interface. Isolation: Docker keeps your VPN environment separate, enhancing security and preventing software conflicts.

Docker keeps your VPN environment separate, enhancing security and preventing software conflicts. Portability: Docker containers are portable, allowing you to move your VPN setup between systems or replicate it on other servers.

Here’s a Look at the Best Docker-Compatible VPN Solutions:

1. WireGuard with Docker-WireGuard

WireGuard is known for its high-speed performance and efficiency. Deploying WireGuard with Docker-WireGuard allows you to enjoy its benefits with easy, consistent Docker management. Although it lacks a native web UI, you can pair it with PiVPN for simpler management or use Docker tools like Portainer.

Highlights: High-speed, lightweight, secure, Docker-compatible.

High-speed, lightweight, secure, Docker-compatible. Ideal for: Users needing a fast, low-resource VPN with Docker support.

Users needing a fast, low-resource VPN with Docker support. Official Website: WireGuard

WireGuard Docker Installation Guide: The LinuxServer.io team provides a Docker image for WireGuard. You can find the setup instructions on their GitHub repository: Docker-WireGuard

2. SoftEther VPN

SoftEther VPN supports multiple protocols and has a built-in web interface, making it easy to configure and monitor. Running SoftEther in Docker simplifies deployment while providing support for protocols like SSTP, L2TP/IPsec, and SoftEther’s own.

Highlights: Multi-protocol, easy web interface, Docker-compatible.

Multi-protocol, easy web interface, Docker-compatible. Ideal for: Users with diverse protocol requirements or complex network setups.

Users with diverse protocol requirements or complex network setups. Official Website: SoftEther

SoftEther Docker Installation Guide: SoftEther VPN has an official Docker image available. Installation instructions can be found on their GitHub repository: SoftEtherVPN-docker

3. Pritunl

Pritunl is a user-friendly, open-source VPN solution that’s compatible with Docker and has a clean, intuitive web interface for management. Built on OpenVPN and WireGuard, Pritunl allows you to manage users, monitor connections, and control settings with ease. Pritunl also offers multi-cloud support, making it versatile for various environments.

Highlights: Web-based UI, OpenVPN and WireGuard support, multi-cloud compatibility.

Web-based UI, OpenVPN and WireGuard support, multi-cloud compatibility. Ideal for: Businesses and users seeking an easy-to-manage VPN with comprehensive features.

Businesses and users seeking an easy-to-manage VPN with comprehensive features. Official Website: Pritunl

Pritunl Docker Installation Guide: Pritunl offers a Docker image for deployment. Detailed setup instructions are available on their GitHub repository: pritunl-docker

4. Headscale (Self-hosted Tailscale)

Headscale is an open-source alternative to Tailscale, designed for creating private mesh networks. Running Headscale in Docker allows you to set up a Tailscale-compatible environment with ease. While it lacks a built-in web UI, pairing it with Docker tools like Portainer enables simple, web-based container management.

Highlights: Mesh networking, Tailscale-compatible, Docker support.

Mesh networking, Tailscale-compatible, Docker support. Ideal for: Users wanting a self-hosted, private mesh-style VPN network.

Users wanting a self-hosted, private mesh-style VPN network. Official Website: Headscale

Headscale Docker Installation Guide: Headscale provides a Docker image for easy deployment. You can find the setup guide on their GitHub repository: Headscale

5. ZeroTier

ZeroTier supports Docker and allows for flexible virtual networking with a web-based dashboard, making it easy to control and monitor your network. It creates peer-to-peer, mesh-style networks, providing a highly adaptable VPN solution.

Highlights: Peer-to-peer networking, web-based dashboard, Docker support.

Peer-to-peer networking, web-based dashboard, Docker support. Ideal for: Users needing a scalable, flexible virtual network for multiple devices or locations.

Users needing a scalable, flexible virtual network for multiple devices or locations. Official Website: ZeroTier

ZeroTier Docker Installation Guide: ZeroTier offers a Docker image for deployment. Instructions are available on their GitHub repository: docker-zerotier-moon

And, additionally – OpenConnect Server (ocserv) with Docker

OpenConnect is based on Cisco’s AnyConnect and supports SSL VPN protocols. It’s Docker-compatible and works with a variety of clients. While there’s no built-in UI, pairing it with Portainer makes management easy.

Highlights: SSL VPN, Docker-compatible, compatible with AnyConnect clients.

SSL VPN, Docker-compatible, compatible with AnyConnect clients. Ideal for: Businesses needing SSL VPN with Docker support.

Businesses needing SSL VPN with Docker support. Official Website: OpenConnect

OpenConnect Docker Installation Guide: While there isn’t an official Docker image, the community has created Dockerfiles for ocserv. One such example is available on GitHub: Dockerfiles/ocserv

Start Your VPN Journey with Docker and ITLDC

With Docker, deploying a VPN is fast, easy, and adaptable. Whether you’re looking for speed, protocol variety, or scalability, these Docker-compatible VPNs offer powerful solutions that you can manage with ease. And with ITLDC’s dedicated servers or NVME/SSD VDS options, you’ll have the perfect foundation to run any of these Dockerized VPNs securely and reliably.

Choose your VPN platform, launch a container, and start enjoying full control and privacy on your terms!