New VDS — Faster, More Convenient, and More Economical

In September 2013, we launched new VDS products — the VDS’13 family of services. Let’s look at how these services differ from the previous UAServers VDS/KVM products.

No more “small” VDS.

The minimum tariff includes 512MB of RAM, which is more than enough to get started. It’s no secret that a significant portion of requests from unqualified users of “small” VDS revolved around issues like “not enough memory for yum update”, “mysql crashes with out of memory messages”, and “dovecot disappeared, logs show some oom-killer”. Now, that’s a thing of the past.

More Convenient and Functional.

A console for the virtual server is available at any time, right in the browser, with full IPv6 support. If necessary, you can install the system yourself using your own ISO image. VMmanager5 is used as the control panel for VDS.

New Operating Systems.

Ready-made templates based on Centos 6, Debian 7, FreeBSD 9, and Ubuntu 12 LTS are offered. Installation is carried out using the kickstart/preseed mechanism, which usually provides the most up-to-date system installed with the distribution’s standard installer, rather than unpacked from a common archive. The installation takes a little longer, but this installation option is safer and more convenient.

Simpler and More Cost-Effective to Order.

There are only three tariff plans, with prices starting from €3.50. To offer such conditions, we have separated those services that were previously included in the tariff but were not needed by everyone into separate options. For example, the ISPManager Lite panel is not included but can be ordered at a substantial discount. Basic administration can also be ordered additionally.

Full IPv6 Support.

One IPv6 address is provided immediately upon system installation. Additional IPv6 addresses can be easily requested through the self-service system.

”Private” Network Between VDS.

Users can utilize several virtual servers to build their infrastructure. For example, one VDS with Ubuntu for the database, another with FreeBSD for DNS, and a third with Centos for the website. In this scenario, you can receive free “internal” IP addresses that only work within the cluster to safely, freely, and quickly implement data transfer between these VDS.

Unfortunately, migrating from previous tariff groups is not possible — these are different server and network infrastructures.

For more technical questions about using VDS, read at wiki.layer6.net.