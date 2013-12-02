Cyber Monday with UAServers — 50% Off All VDS!

Today is Cyber Monday, the day of crazy discounts. We are joining in: from December 2nd to December 10th, we’re offering a fantastic sale on VDS and dedicated servers.

Discount Details

We’re thrilled to provide a full 50% off any VDS (KVM virtualization, SSD drives)!

This discount applies for any period. For instance, if you order a VDS 1024 ($10/month) for a year, your total is only $60—half the standard payment!

How to Get the Discount

Getting your discount is straightforward: just specify the promo code CYBERMONDAY during your order. If you need any help choosing the best product for your needs, we’re here to assist you.

Join us and save big this Cyber Monday!