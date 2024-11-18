ITLDC vs. AWS & Azure: Why Our Virtual Servers are a Smarter, Simpler Choice 🚀

Choosing the right virtual server doesn’t have to feel like rocket science (although we do like rockets here). With ITLDC’s €14.99/month VDS, you get a powerful, affordable setup without any complex pricing, overage surprises, or hidden support fees. Let’s see how we stack up against the big guys, AWS and Azure, and why ITLDC might just be the easiest decision you make today.

Here’s What You Get with ITLDC’s €14.99 VDS 💼

For €14.99 a month, we’ve packed a whole lot into our VDS:

4 GB RAM and 4 CPU cores – so you’re running with power!

– so you’re running with power! 25 GB of redundant NVMe storage – the good stuff, for speed and reliability.

– the good stuff, for speed and reliability. Automated Backups – relax, we’ve got your data covered.

– relax, we’ve got your data covered. Unmetered Traffic – no surprises, just endless data flow.

– no surprises, just endless data flow. Expert Support Included – ask away; we’re here for you.

Now, let’s take a look at AWS and Azure’s comparable setups (but hold onto your hats – it’s a bit more complicated).

AWS EC2 (t3a.medium) 💸

For a similar setup on AWS, you’d look at their t3a.medium instance, which gives you 2 vCPUs and 4 GB of RAM – half the CPU power of ITLDC’s. It costs around €25/month, but wait… that’s just the compute cost.

Want 25 GB of storage? Add about €2/month. Oh, and data transfer? You get 1 GB free each month, but after that, you’re paying extra.

Support? Well, their basic support is free but limited to account issues. Want help with technical stuff? That’ll be an additional €27/month for “Developer Support”.

Total? Somewhere around €54/month if you need support and typical bandwidth. So, ITLDC’s €14.99 is looking pretty sweet, right?

Azure B2s 💸

Over on Azure, you’ll find the B2s instance with similar specs: 2 vCPUs and 4 GB of RAM. Like AWS, it’s a bit pricier – around €26/month just for compute.

Add 25 GB storage? That’s another €2/month. And data transfer? You get 5 GB free, but after that, extra charges apply.

Azure’s basic support is, again, free but only covers billing or account help. Need tech support? Azure’s “Developer Support” starts at an extra €27/month. So, a comparable setup with storage and support easily reaches around €55/month.

Why ITLDC is the No-Hassle Choice

Here’s the thing – with ITLDC, you get a straightforward, all-in-one deal for €14.99. No juggling costs or guessing how much support or data transfer will add to your bill. You get 4 CPU cores (that’s twice what AWS and Azure offer at this price), unmetered traffic, automated backups, and included expert support.

With ITLDC, your virtual server package includes everything you need, all wrapped up in a single, affordable price. So why make it complicated? Choose ITLDC, sit back, and let us handle the heavy lifting.

🚀 Ready to keep things simple? Spin up your ITLDC server today and enjoy the power, value, and support that just works.