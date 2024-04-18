Final Reminder: Backup FTP Storage Products are Decommissioning

We’re reaching out to inform you of significant changes occurring within our UA1.KHA data center. As part of our ongoing efforts to improve and modernize our services, we will be decommissioning several older services, including the legacy “Backup FTP Storage” products. This change is in line with our commitment to providing you with high-quality and reliable hosting solutions.

Introduction of HD VDS – A Superior Replacement

To ensure a seamless transition and to avoid any disruption in your services, we have already launched our HD VDS services, which you can access and learn more about here. This new service is designed to replace the outgoing “Backup FTP Storage” and offers enhanced performance, security, and flexibility tailored to meet today’s digital demands.

Action Required: Data Migration

It’s crucial to note that your data from the legacy FTP storage will not be automatically transferred to the new HD VDS. To maintain access to your files and ensure continuity, you must manually migrate your necessary data. This process involves not only moving your files but also setting up any required software on your new HD VDS platform. Depending on your specific needs, this could include an FTP server, RSYNC, NextCloud, among other applications.

If you are unsure about how to proceed with the installation or migration, or if you require any assistance whatsoever, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our support team. We are here to help you through every step of this transition.

Timeline and Urgency

Please be advised that the decommissioning of the legacy “Backup FTP Storage” will occur on 24/04/2024. Following this, access to the server’s contents will be possible only upon request for the next two weeks. To avoid losing access to your data or facing potential downtime, we urge you to act immediately and complete all necessary migrations and installations.

Conclusion

We understand that changes like these can be challenging, but they are essential for advancing our technology and providing you with the best possible service. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this transition period.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in us.