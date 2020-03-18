COVID-19: Ensuring the Safety

The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are taking additional steps to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We ask you to pay attention to the following restrictions and important updates regarding visits to datacenters, service availability, and daily operations:

Remote Work : In all countries where our datacenters are located, quarantine measures and other restrictions have been enacted. Where possible, our employees are working remotely.

Limited Operations : Duty shifts in some datacenters are operating in a limited mode, depending on state authorities’ conditions and requirements.

Delivery Delays : Delivery times for components and other goods, as well as the periods for performing remote hands services, may take longer than usual.

Non-Critical Visits: We ask that you avoid scheduling visits to datacenters for non-critical maintenance. Instead, please use remote hands services. If maintenance can be rescheduled, we recommend planning for a future date.

In any case, our staff and datacenter engineers are ready to provide full assistance where necessary. Contact our support team for more information.

We thank you for your trust, understanding, and participation in keeping everyone around you safe.