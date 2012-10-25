Quickly Setting Up a Server with CentOS 6, ISPManager, and FastCGI

We use this sequence of actions literally every day—CentOS is a very popular distribution, and we usually recommend it.

Initial Setup

After installation, we have a clean operating system with a basic set of applications. First, we disable SELinux:

# Edit /etc/selinux/config and set SELINUX=disabled

Then reboot the server. If you prefer not to reboot, you can disable SELinux from the command line:

setenforce 0

Enable Atomic Repository and Install Software

We enable the Atomic repository and install the necessary software (PHP 5.3, etc.; unnecessary packages can be skipped or disabled later):

# It’s better to execute one command at a time wget -q -O - http://www.atomicorp.com/installers/atomic | sh wget -q -O /tmp/install.sh http://download.ispsystem.com/install.sh sh /tmp/install.sh yum -y install php-eaccelerator yum -y install php-ioncube-loader yum -y install mod_fcgid yum -y install php-xml /usr/local/ispmgr/sbin/pkgctl cache

Adjust PHP and Apache Configuration for FastCGI

If FastCGI will be used, adjust php.ini , create a symlink, and modify Apache’s configuration:

echo 'cgi.fix_pathinfo = 1' >> /etc/php.ini ln -s /etc/php.ini /etc/php.d/php.ini sed -i 's/^LoadModule/# LoadModule/g' /etc/httpd/conf.d/fcgid.conf

Add the following lines to /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf somewhere after loading mod_version.o :

LoadModule fcgid_module modules/mod_fcgid.so AddHandler fcgid-script fcg fcgi fpl FcgidIPCDir /var/run/mod_fcgid FcgidProcessTableFile /var/run/mod_fcgid/fcgid_shm FcgidIOTimeout 30 FcgidMaxProcesses 100 FcgidMaxProcessesPerClass 30 FcgidIdleTimeout 30 FcgidMinProcessesPerClass 2 FcgidMaxRequestsPerProcess 500 FcgidProcessLifeTime 600 FcgidMaxRequestLen 15728640 MaxRequestLen 15728640

Set Permissions for eAccelerator Disk Caching

In case disk caching is used in eAccelerator, set the permissions:

chmod 777 /var/cache/php-eaccelerator

Adjust Permissions for Nginx Frontend

If Nginx will be used as a frontend, change the permissions on the home directory so that static files are served without errors (403):