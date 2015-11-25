Black Friday: Special Coupon for Discount Lovers on VDS and Servers!

At the end of November, we traditionally launch a sale on our SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Black Friday is a great opportunity to save while receiving excellent service along with beneficial bonuses. Starting from 00:00 (UTC) on November 26 until 23:59 on December 1, the following promotional offers are active:

When ordering a new SSD VDS with the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015, we give a 33% discount! Our VDS offers complete, isolated KVM virtualization, four locations to choose from, fast and unlimited internet, powerful processors, full root access, a ready-made template for creating your own VPN server, and much more.

Need something more powerful? We offer dedicated servers in four of our own locations: NL, BG, UA, and US. With the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015, any new dedicated server in standard configuration magically becomes 20% cheaper! This means the minimum cost of your own server will be just €31.20 — a great option for those who need more disk space, dedicated CPU resources, and the other advantages of a dedicated server.

Not sure whether to choose SSD VDS or a dedicated server? Read our note on the difference between hosting, VPS, VDS, and dedicated server. If your website is currently hosted on regular hosting — find out why you should switch hosting to VDS. We are happy to provide consultations — feel free to contact our experts in any convenient way, and we will offer you the most effective and beneficial solution.

General conditions for using the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015:

The discount is valid for 1 year from the moment the coupon is activated, regardless of the initial order period. However, to get a better deal — you can pay for the service upfront for 3, 6, or 12 months.

The coupon can only be used for ordering a new service. There is no limit on the number of new orders.

The dedicated server or VDS ordered with the coupon cannot be used to replace an existing ITLDC service.

If the stocks of dedicated servers of the requested configuration are temporarily exhausted, you can contact technical support. We will prepare a new server and activate it with a discount, even if the promotion period has ended by then.

Happy shopping on “Black Friday”! Join in!