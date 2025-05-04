🐬 5 Modern MySQL-Compatible Databases Worth Knowing

These days, saying “I’m using MySQL” is a bit like saying “I drink cola” — the label might say MySQL, but under the hood, your database might actually be something quite different (and tastier).

That’s because a whole ecosystem of MySQL-compatible open-source database engines has popped up. They speak the same SQL dialect, work with your PHP/Python/Go app, and often come with performance boosts, security perks, or fancy clustering magic.

Let’s check out the top 5 open-source MySQL-compatible options you can host on your blazing-fast ITLDC NVMe VDS or bare metal server — because even your database deserves a five-star home.

1. MariaDB – The Friendly Fork

Forked by the original MySQL creators when Oracle took over, MariaDB is like MySQL’s twin that moved out and got cooler. Fully open-source, drop-in compatible, and actively developed with its own innovations.

✅ Still supports .sql dumps and mysql client

✅ Same structure, but with smarter performance options

✅ Features like Galera Cluster and ColumnStore

📌 Best for: WordPress, Joomla, or anyone moving off legacy MySQL.

💬 “It’s MySQL… but with community vibes and fewer corporate lawyers.”

2. Percona Server for MySQL – MySQL on Steroids

Think of Percona as the performance-obsessed cousin of MySQL. It’s built for ops teams who want observability, tuning knobs, and extra stability without changing their app code.

✅ Full compatibility with MySQL

✅ Better performance and diagnostics

✅ Integrates with Percona Toolkit & monitoring tools

📌 Best for: Heavy-load sites, eCommerce, and backend developers who read slow query logs for fun.

💬 “Like a MySQL engine after three shots of espresso.”

3. TiDB – Cloud-Native and Horizontally Scalable

TiDB is what happens when you mash up MySQL and a distributed key-value store. You get SQL support, ACID compliance, and effortless horizontal scaling. Designed for the cloud but 100% open source.

✅ Distributed SQL with auto-sharding

✅ Compatible with MySQL client and tools

✅ Perfect for massive data and microservices

📌 Best for: Real-time analytics, large SaaS platforms, or if your side project “accidentally” went viral.

💬 “Built for scale – and not just your ego.”

4. Vitess – When Your DB Outgrows One Server

Originally cooked up by YouTube engineers, Vitess is for those moments when your MySQL instance is wheezing under the weight of your success. It sits on top of MySQL and makes sharding and scaling actually tolerable.

✅ MySQL protocol-compatible

✅ Supports advanced query routing

✅ Kubernetes-friendly

📌 Best for: High-traffic platforms, streaming apps, marketplaces.

💬 “It’s like MySQL went through distributed bootcamp.”

5. MySQL Community Edition – Still Kicking

Let’s not forget the original MySQL — yes, it’s owned by Oracle, but the Community Edition is still open-source and freely available under the GPL. It’s familiar, well-documented, and… still doing the job.

✅ Battle-tested

✅ Easy to find tutorials and tools

✅ Supported by a global developer community

📌 Best for: Beginners, traditional stacks, or folks who like to keep it classic.

💬 “Like your first guitar. Maybe scratched up, but still plays all your songs.”

🛠️ Why Host It on ITLDC?

Whatever engine you pick, your database needs horsepower and reliability — and that’s where ITLDC’s NVMe VDS and dedicated servers shine:

19 datacenters in 17 global locations

Instant server deployment (no waiting, no nonsense)

Premium hardware with Platinum- and Gold-class CPUs

with Unmetered traffic and optimized IP connectivity

and optimized IP connectivity Expert in-house support 24/7

Want to host your MariaDB cluster in Germany and your Vitess gateway in Singapore? Go ahead. Want to experiment with TiDB in Chicago while your app logs into a Percona replica in Amsterdam? No problem. We’re global — so your project can be, too.

💡 One server for your database. Another for your cat’s AI photo archive. You do you.

Ready to move your data to a better home? Check out our instant dedicated server offerings. Because even your database deserves solid NVMe and zero drama.