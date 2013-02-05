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Servidores, redes, Linux y cosas que aprendemos mientras mantenemos los sistemas funcionando.

Vesta – free and powerful server control panel

Vesta Control Panel is a free, user-friendly server management tool that simplifies complex administrative tasks for both personal and hosting service use.

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Own Cloud Storage - ownCloud

OwnCloud is a feature-rich personal cloud storage solution that gives users full control over their data and offers synchronization across various devices.

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Configuring VPN-server on Ubuntu

Learn how to set up a VPN server on Ubuntu using L2TP/IPSec, providing secure internet access for a variety of devices.

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New Service — Colocation in the Netherlands

We are excited to launch our affordable colocation service at a Tier-3 facility in the Netherlands, starting from €49.00.

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Which Operating System to Choose?

Explore which operating system to choose for your hosting needs, focusing on FreeBSD, CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu.

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Which operating system to choose?

Explore the best operating systems for your server, focusing on FreeBSD, CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu. Make an informed choice for your hosting needs.

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Ubuntu VDS with Remote Desktop Access

Learn how to set up an Ubuntu VDS with remote desktop access using VNC, creating a convenient remote working environment.

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About "European", "Russian", "Ukrainian" and Other IPs

This article explains the complexities of IP address allocation within different regions, focusing on European, Russian, and Ukrainian IPs, and how to verify their locations.

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DNS Hosting Service — What Is It?

This post details ITLDC's free DNS hosting service, designed to enhance domain zone management by utilizing a cluster of secondary NS servers for improved availability and performance.

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Discounts Every Day — New One Daily!

Explore daily discounts and promo codes on our services to enjoy incredible savings. Check back every day for new offers!

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SSD VDS from ITLDC — Now in Europe!

ITLDC launches a new SSD VDS cluster in Amsterdam with competitive pricing and top-notch performance.

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Seven Reasons to Switch Hosting to VDS

Discover the benefits of switching from regular hosting to a Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS). Explore control, speed, security, and flexibility.

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0day Vulnerability in Linux from 2.6.37 to 3.8.10

A newly discovered 0day vulnerability in Linux (versions 2.6.37 to 3.8.10) allows privilege escalation for regular users, affecting many distributions.

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February Servers — on Sale!

Explore our limited-time discounts on popular server configurations. Enhance your hosting experience with top-notch support and services.

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