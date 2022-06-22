How to Order Additional IP Addresses

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Select a service.

STEP 3: Click on IP-addresses.

STEP 4: Click the Order button.

STEP 5: Select IPv4 or IPv6.

STEP 6: Set the number of IP addresses that you want to order and click on the Reboot server checkbox to apply changes.

STEP 7: Click the To shopping cart button.

STEP 8: To pay, click the Pay button and follow the steps on the payment page.

STEP 9: You need to configure your network settings in your OS to use the new addresses.

NOTE: To set up by yourself, you can read these tutorials: