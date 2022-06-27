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How to go to VMmanager
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to access VMmanager through the ITLDC portal.
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vmmanager itldc virtual private servers access guide
How to go to VMmanager
STEP 1: You need to go to my.itldc.com.
STEP 2: Choose the category “Products/Services” and then click on “Virtual Private Servers” or another service.
STEP 3: Select a needed service.
STEP 4: Click on the “To panel” button.
NOTE: You are also receiving a link to VMmanager in your email after the activation of a service.
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