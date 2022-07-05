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How to fix "Content from the website listed below is being blocked by the Internet Explorer Enchanted Security Configuration".

This guide provides a step-by-step solution to fix the issue of content being blocked by Internet Explorer's Enchanted Security Configuration.

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internet explorer security settings server manager troubleshooting configurations

How to fix “Content from the website listed below is being blocked by the Internet Explorer Enchanted Security Configuration”

STEP 1: Go to Server Manager. Start > Server Manager.

Server Manager

STEP 2: In Server Manager, select Local Server.

Local Server

STEP 3: Click on IE Enchanted Security Configuration.

IE Enchanted Security Configuration

STEP 4: Turn IE Enchanted Security Configuration off and click Ok to save the changes. You won’t see the changes in Server Manager, but they will be applied.

Save Changes

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Knowledgebase Troubleshooting & Support Operating Systems