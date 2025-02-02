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Promotion of the Week: Last Winter’s ❄️ Month Celebration! 🎉🚀
Celebrate the end of winter with ITLDC's Last Winter’s Month Celebration! Enjoy 40% off new SSD VDS orders for a limited time.
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promo vds SSD winter sale discount hosting deal
Promotion of the Week: Last Winter’s ❄️ Month Celebration! 🎉🚀
Winter’s almost over, but we’re not done celebrating yet! To warm things up, ITLDC is dropping a deal hotter than your coffee on a Monday morning. Get ready for our “Last Winter’s Month Celebration” promo – because nothing says “goodbye, winter” like 40% off your new blazing-fast NVMe VDS! 🔥❄️
🗓️ Promo Details You’ll Actually Want to Read:
- Start: Right now! (Yes, NOW.)
- Ends: 9 February 2025, 23:59 UTC – so don’t snooze on it!
- The Deal: 40% OFF all new SSD VDS orders with a 3-month initial term.
- The Catch? Just the usual:
- Limit 3 discounted VDS per account (because sharing is caring).
- No stacking discounts – this one’s juicy enough on its own.
- New orders only – so no sneaky upgrades, folks.
🚀 How to Get Your Hands on This Deal:
- Choose your VDS plan. (Big? Small? We’ve got options.)
- Hit that order button. No secret codes, no puzzles to solve – just click.
- Pick your datacenter. We’ve got them all over the place.
- Select your OS. Linux, Windows – whatever gets your server humming.
- Set your order period to 3 months. That’s where the magic happens.
- Pay using virtually ANY payment system. Seriously, we probably accept it.
- Wait a few minutes (or just blink). Our deployment is that fast.
- Boom – your blazing-fast NVMe VDS is ready to rock. 🎸
🤔 Why ITLDC?
- Unmetered Traffic: Stream, transfer, and tunnel without limits.
- Blazing Fast NVMe Storage: Because your data deserves the speed of light (or close enough).
- Global Datacenters: Your VDS, wherever you need it.
- Instant Deployment: No waiting, no wondering – just fast.
🎯 Hurry Up!
This isn’t one of those “forever” deals. Clock’s ticking until 9 February 2025, 23:59 UTC. Don’t be the person who sees this post on the 10th and goes, “Oops.”
Order now, save big, and celebrate the end of winter like a true hosting hero! ❄️🔥🚀
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