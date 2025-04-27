🛠️ Mission Complete: NL Datacenter Maintenance Report!
This report outlines the recent upgrades and maintenance performed in our Netherlands datacenter, highlighting the new NVMe VDS nodes, bare metal servers, and AMD EPYC servers introduced for enhanced performance.
🛠️ Mission Complete: NL Datacenter Maintenance Report!
Last week, while most people were enjoying spring picnics or arguing with AI over which pizza topping is best (spoiler: it’s not pineapple), our heroic ITLDC tech team was deep in the server racks of one of our Netherlands datacenter. And folks, it wasn’t just another day at the office – it was legendary maintenance mode. So, what exactly happened?
🚀 1. More NVMe VDS Nodes, Now With Extra Power
We’ve expanded our NVMe VDS cluster with brand-new Platinum-class nodes – and yes, they come turbocharged with 20Gbps uplinks. Whether you’re hosting a high-performance website, building an app, running a private VPN for your friends, or simply need a snappy remote desktop to conquer your day – this cluster is ready for everything you throw at it.
🧱 2. New LC-Class and E-Class Bare Metals
Say hello to a fresh batch of LC-class and E-class dedicated servers, now installed and locked ‘n’ loaded. These beauties come with NVMe or SSD storage, making them solid choices for any task – from hosting a small startup app to launching your next microservices empire. Instant deployment, solid performance, and no-nonsense pricing – that’s our jam.
🔥 3. The Beast Has Arrived: AMD EPYC with DDR5
Here’s the spicy part: we quietly rolled in a limited batch of new AMD EPYC servers. And when we say powerful – we mean “hold my coffee while I run a dozen containers” powerful. These beasts are running on the newest EPYC CPUs, backed by DDR5 RAM and blazing-fast NVMe storage. Perfectly positioned between our E-class and dual-CPU Xeon monsters, this is the balanced powerhouse your workload’s been dreaming of. Stay tuned – we’re preparing a full reveal with all the juicy details soon.
📦 What’s Next?
With our April upgrades in NL and DE datacenters now officially done, our techs are catching their breath – and maybe a sunburn – at our Miami HQ office. Don’t worry, they’re not just sipping piña coladas (well, maybe one). They’re also preparing for our next maintenance cycle and new location launches. Yes, that’s right – more datacenters are on the way. Because who doesn’t love a good global expansion?
Need ultra-fast NVMe VDS? Or maybe a shiny new dedicated server backed by real humans and high-performance CPUs? Now’s the perfect time to spin it up – we’ve got the gear, the speed, and the team.
Stay cool, stay connected ⚙️🌍
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