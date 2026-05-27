EU2.SOF Scheduled Network Maintenance: Network Upgrade in Sofia

We will perform scheduled network maintenance in our EU2.SOF datacenter in Sofia, Bulgaria during the weekend of 29-30 May 2026.

This maintenance is part of our ongoing network infrastructure upgrade program. The short version: more capacity, more 10G ports, better redundancy, and fewer reasons for network engineers to stare dramatically at switch consoles at 3 AM )

No action is required from customers.

Maintenance window

UTC:

29 May 2026, 13:00 - 30 May 2026, 11:00

Local time, EEST:

29 May 2026, 16:00 - 30 May 2026, 14:00

The work will be performed during the full maintenance window. Not all services will be affected for the entire period.

What we will upgrade

During this maintenance, we will upgrade and partially replace network infrastructure serving some racks with dedicated servers and colocation services in EU2.SOF.

The planned work includes:

Replacing several top-of-the-rack switches with newer models

Adding more 10G ports for dedicated and colocation infrastructure

Increasing backbone capacity

Re-arranging backbone connectivity

Adding more redundant network links

In human language: we are giving part of the network a stronger spine and better shoes. Same datacenter, better cardio.

Expected impact

Most services are expected to remain online during the maintenance.

However, some actions will require network connection reconfiguration. This may cause brief connectivity interruptions for affected dedicated server and colocation customers.

We will also upgrade firmware on some top-of-the-rack switches to enable new functionality. Firmware upgrades may cause one or two short interruptions of approximately 5-7 minutes during the maintenance window.

VDS services are not the primary target of this maintenance, but short network-side impact is still possible if shared upstream or backbone elements are being reconfigured.

Why this matters

EU2.SOF is one of our important European locations, serving customers who need low-latency connectivity in Bulgaria and wider Europe.

This upgrade helps us prepare the Sofia network for higher bandwidth demand, more dedicated server deployments, more colocation usage, and better internal redundancy.

Or, to say it like a sysadmin: we prefer upgrading capacity before graphs start looking like Mount Doom.

Customer action required

No action is required from customers.

Our network team will monitor the process during the maintenance window. If there are any significant changes, delays, or unexpected impact, we will update the status page accordingly.

Thank you for your understanding while we make EU2.SOF stronger, faster, and slightly less allergic to future traffic growth.