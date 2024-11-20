Black Friday Came Early! 🎉 ITLDC’s HD VDS 40% Off Deal Starts Now!

Calling all Black Friday fans – the deals have dropped early at ITLDC! From now until 00:00 UTC, Dec 01, 2024, you can snag a 40% discount on most of our HD VDS plans (500G, 1000G, and 2000G) with 6- or 12-month orders. This is a golden opportunity to lock in some serious storage savings – and guess what? No secret promo codes, no hoops to jump through. Just hit order, sit back, and enjoy the deal. It’s that easy! 🎉

Already Using HD VDS? You’re in Luck!

Existing HD VDS user? You don’t have to sit this one out. You can use this Black Friday deal to renew your HD VDS for a full year at 40% off and keep the savings rolling.

So, What Exactly is HD VDS? 🤔

Think of HD VDS as your own virtual server supercharged for backups and data storage. It’s a classic VPS/VDS server but with massive HDD storage at an incredibly competitive price. While HDD storage might be slower than NVMe or SSD, that’s exactly the point – HD VDS is built for efficient, affordable storage rather than high-speed hosting.

Perfect Uses for HD VDS:

rsync-based or ftp backups – keep your data backed up and easily synced.

– keep your data backed up and easily synced. NextCloud, SeaFile or ownCloud – set up your very own personal cloud for files.

– set up your very own personal cloud for files. Photo (look for Immich!) and media storage – all those vacation pics? Safe and sound right here.

Important Note: No VPNs Allowed! 🛑

HD VDS is all about backups and storage, not VPNs. It’s not built for high-speed networking or CPU-consuming applications, but it’s perfect for keeping your files safe and secure. Just think of it as your digital vault for everything you need to keep.

Ready to Save? 🕒

Why wait for Black Friday when you can start the celebration early? Just order your HD VDS, no promo code needed, and watch the discount work its magic. This 40% off deal is here until Dec 01, 2024 – so go ahead and treat yourself to some serious storage savings. Because who doesn’t love a good deal? 😉

Happy saving!