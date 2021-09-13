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Knowledgebase Account & Billing

How to refill your balance

Learn how to easily refill your balance in just five steps.

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balance funds payment billing account

How to Refill Your Balance

Refilling your balance isn’t a complex thing, and it can be done just in 5 easy steps.

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to click on the number near the Balance or click on Add funds in the dashboard.

Step 1

Step 1

STEP 2: Enter the amount of money and select a currency.

Step 2

STEP 3: Select a payer or create a new one.

Step 3

STEP 4: Enter your name, email, and your country.

Step 4

STEP 5: Click the Next button and then click the Pay button.

Step 5

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Knowledgebase Account & Billing