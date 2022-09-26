How to install Google Chrome in Windows server

System preparation

STEP 1: In Server Manager, go to Local Server settings.

STEP 2: Click on the IE Enhanced Security Configuration.

STEP 3: Click on the “Off” buttons to turn it off.

Installation process

STEP 1: Click on the Start button.

STEP 2: Open Internet Explorer.

STEP 3: In the search bar, type “Google Chrome” and click the official installation link.

STEP 4: Click on the download button.

STEP 5: Allow the .exe file to run after the installation.