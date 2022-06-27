How long does it take for a dedicated or virtual server to get set up?

In most cases, you can start using your servers just in a few minutes after ordering. However, installation speed can be affected by the OS that you have chosen during the ordering process.

Installation Speed by Operating System

CentOS : Fastest installation time.

: Fastest installation time. Windows: Usually takes more time for installation.

Depending on your chosen OS, be prepared for varying setup times.