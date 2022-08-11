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Can I use your services for mass mailing or email-lists?

Our services are not designed for mass mailing; they are best suited for personal email applications. For bulk emails, consider using specialized services.

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Can I use your services for mass mailing or email-lists?

Our services, overall, are not intended for mass mailing. However, you can use our services for personal email applications. If you want to issue a large amount of emails, we recommend using specialized services.

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Knowledgebase Web & Application Hosting Security & Compliance