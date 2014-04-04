Taking Orders — SSD VDS in the USA

We have launched a VDS cluster in a new location — now our users can order fast virtual servers based in our facility in Los Angeles, USA. As always, we use the latest, most modern, and fastest server and network equipment to provide high-quality services at justified, market-leading prices — starting from €3.5 ($4.8/170 rub) for the most affordable VDS server with 512MB of RAM.

A few words about the location. Our facility is located in the territory of Colo@ in California. Close by is Silicon Valley, the “Mecca” of the modern IT community and high-tech business. The U.S. West Coast is home to the headquarters of major corporations, offices of many startups, and internet companies — the most active part of internet users on the North American continent.

Traditionally for our SSD VDS — unlimited traffic, fast SSD drives, KVM virtualization, support for the latest versions of operating systems, 24/7 support, assistance with configuration and website migration. You can check the loading speed and response time on our Looking Glass.

Join us!